Prof. Prakash P. Karat Endowment Lecture 2021 at St Aloysius College

Prof. Prakash P. Karat Endowment Lecture – 2021 will be held on Saturday, 20 March 2021 at 2.30 pm at “Fr Robert Sequeira Hall, LCRI Block”, St Aloysius College (Autonomous) Mangaluru. Dr T. N. Narayanan, Associate Professor, Tata Institute of Fundamental Research (TIFR) Hyderabad, will deliver the lecture on the topic “Role of New Materials in Energy Crisis: Present and Future”. Prof. S. M. Dharmaprakash, Professor, Department of Physics, Mangalore University, will preside over the function. Rev. Fr Praveen Martis SJ, Principal, St Aloysius College (Autonomous), Mangaluru and Prof. Prakash P. Karat, Professor, Dept. of Postgraduate Studies in Physics, St Aloysius College (Autonomous), Mangaluru will be the guests of honour.

Prof. Prakash P. Karat started his career as a lecturer in Physics at St Philomena College, Puttur and served the college from July 1967 to October 1982. Meanwhile, he pursued his research at Raman Research Institute Bengaluru under the scholarly and erudite guidance of Prof. S. Chandrasekhar F.R.S. Prof. Karat joined Mangalore University in 1982 and served as a professor of Physics and later, as the Registrar (Evaluation) for a year. Prof. Karat has successfully guided four PhD and six MPhil students. He retired from service in the year 2004. Presently, he is serving the Postgraduate Department of Physics at St Aloysius College (Autonomous) as a visiting Professor.

The endowment lecture is organised by his students and admirers in association with the department of Physics, St Aloysius College (Autonomous), Mangaluru. All are welcome.

Dr Chandra Shekhara Shetty

Dept. of Physics, St Aloysius College Mangalore

Ph: 94482 49153