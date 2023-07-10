Prof Ramesha Bhat M of Fr Muller Medical College Honored with Award at WCD-Singapore

Prof Ramesha Bhat M- the Professor in Dermatology and Vice Dean of Father Muller Medical College, Mangaluru Honored with an Award during the World Congress of Dermatology( WCD) Singapore from July 2-8, for having served the International League of Dermatological Societies ( ILDS) from 2019-2023.

Mangaluru: Prof Ramesha Bhat M was honoured with a Medal during the World Congress of Dermatology( WCD) Singapore from July 2-8, for having served the International League of Dermatological Societies ( ILDS) from 2019-2023.

Dr Ramesha Bhat M was the first elected Indian International Director in the history of ILDS. He served as Vice-chair of the ILDS- Patient organization coalition and a member of the International Foundation of Dermatology and award committee. ILDS is involved in Global skin Health related to Policies, World Health Organisation, Research, Patient care and Medical Education. Dr Ramesh Bhat was also interviewed by the Singapore Ministry of Tourism.

World Congress of Dermatology is held once in four years and attended by nearly 15000 delegates from around the globe.

Congratulation to Dr Ramesha Bhat for his great achievement from Team Mangalorean

About Prof RAMESHA BHAT :

His Qualification: MBBS, DVD, MD, DNB, MNAMS, presently serving as Vice Dean of Father Muller Medical College, Kankanady, Mangaluru, and also a renowned professor in Dermatology.

Achievements – President 2018 (National) – Indian Association of Dermatologists, Venereologists and Leprologists (IADVL), Director – International League of Dermatological Societies [ILDS] – 2019, NAAC Coordinator Father Muller Medical College 2013 & 2021 – Awarded “A” Grade, RGUHS Academic Council Member (2019), WHO Expert on Neglected Tropical Disease, Hon. General Secretary – Indian Association of Dermatologists, Venereologists & Leprologists (IADVL) 2010 -12, President of Indian Association of Dermatologists, Venereologists and Leprologists – Karnataka Branch 2011, Secretary – K.T. Branch, IADVL 2004-2006, Vice President- IADVL Karnataka branch-2009, Member of IADVL Dermatopathology Society of India, American Academy of Dermatology, International Society of Dermatology, EADV, IMA, ISPD, ACSI.

Awards: IADVL FULFORD ORATION 2007 Chennai – 35th National Conference of IADVL, Received Dr.L.N. Sinha Memorial Award given annually for the outstanding performance of a young dermatologist below 45 yrs, during the DERMACON 2009 – 37th National Conference of IADVL in Bangalore, Received Dr. Shivakumar Oration award at Erode during 73rd Annual conference of IADVL, Karnataka Tamilnadu branch CUTICON KT on 8th and 9th August 2009. He was also selected as vice president of IADVL – Karnataka Branch, Awarded ISD Fellowship ICD 2009, Prague, Awarded Fellowship EADV 2011 Lisbon, Portugal,

Awarded ‘Appreciation Award’ for contributing as Deputy Chairman of Academy Dermatology Karnataka, Prof. Ratan Singh National Award to Dr Ramesh Bhat M [The award is given to a senior member of the association for contribution to the national body as a teacher, researcher, patient care and dedicated service for the speciality] during DERMACON 2016, B V Satyanarayana Memorial Oration Award – Andhra Pradesh 2018, Award received on 18.12.2021( Online) for the work as National President of IADVL on topical corticosteroids as Schedule H drug by Government of India.

Research: Principal Investigator, Research – 11, Clinical Trial – 17

