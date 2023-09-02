Professional Development Workshop on Teacher Effectiveness towards Gen ‘Z’ Learners held at School of Social Work-Roshni Nilaya, Mangaluru

Mangaluru: On September 2, 2023, the Internal Quality Assurance Cell (IQAC) of the School of Social Work, Roshni Nilaya, Mangaluru, in association with the IQAC of Mangala College of Allied Health Sciences, Mangaluru, organized a workshop on ‘Teacher Effectiveness towards Gen ‘Z’ Learners’. The program started with a prayer led by the faculty of Mangala College of Allied Health Sciences, Mangaluru.

The workshop was inaugurated by lighting the lamp by the Principal, Prof. Pratijna Suhasini G.R., and the IQAC Coordinator Mr. Karthik G. Kamath K. of Mangala College of Allied Health Sciences, Vice Principal Dr. Jenis Mary and IQAC Coordinator Assoc. Prof. Cecilia Farida Goveas of the School of Social Work, Roshni Nilaya, and facilitator of the Workshop Dr. Rosa Nimmy Mathew, HoD, Department of Counselling, School of Social Work, Roshni Nilaya.

The session began with an icebreaker at 9:30 am. This was followed by a group activity based on a checklist about the Genz Learners. Dr. Rosa Nimmy Mathew facilitated discussions and highlighted understanding the nature of Gen ‘Z’ and the factors contributing to changes in their characteristics. The facilitator also conducted activities like Chinese Whispers and decoding the Gen ‘Z’ language. The participants then came up with strategies to enhance the learning process in the classroom.

Activities like Chinese Whispers and decoding the Gen Z language were particularly effective in helping the participants understand the unique characteristics of Gen Z learners and how to communicate with them effectively. The strategies developed by the participants were practical and relevant and could be easily implemented in the classroom. The workshop also highlighted understanding Gen ‘Z’ before communicating with them.

Asst. Prof. Roshini Monica Goveas did an excellent job in comparing the event, ensuring that it ran smoothly and that all participants had an opportunity to contribute. Overall, the workshop was a valuable learning experience for all participants and will undoubtedly contribute to their effectiveness as teachers of Gen Z learners.

Report by : Dr. Sebastin K V, Dean (Academics), Roshni Nilaya

