Prohibitory Orders Extended Till August 1, Shops in DK to close by 6 pm

Mangaluru: Deputy commissioner Dr K V Rajendra issued prohibitory orders in Dakshina Kannada from July 29 to August 1.

BJP Yuva Morcha member Praveen Nettaru was murdered in Sullia on July 26. Within two days of the incident, another youth Fazil was hacked to death in Suratkal. To avoid further untoward incidents from taking place in the Mangaluru Commissionerate, police commissioner N Shashi Kumar imposed Section 144 CrPC in the commissionerate until 6 am on July 30. Schools and colleges in Panambur, Suratkal, Bajpe and Mulki will also remain closed during this period.

On July 29, Deputy Commissioner Dr K V Rajendra issued prohibitory orders in the district and extended Section 144 until August 1. All shops will close from 6 pm to 6 am, except essential services like hospitals, medical shops, etc.

DC Dr Rajendra also ordered the district administration to keep a vigil and see that no shops violate the prohibitory orders. People are requested to co-operate with the district administration to maintain law and order in the district. The DC has taken the decision and issued prohibitory orders to avoid further untoward incidents in the district.

