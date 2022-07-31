Prohibitory Orders Extended Till August 5 in Mangalore Police Commissionerate

Mangaluru: Police Commissioner N Shashi Kumar has extended the prohibitory orders in the Mangalore Police Commissionerate from August 1 at 6 am to 5 August at 6 am.

In a press release, Police Commissioner Shashi Kumar stated that Mangaluru city is a very sensitive area, and recent incidents have created fear among the people. To maintain law and order, and avoid any untoward incidents in the city, the prohibitory orders will be extended.

Keeping the safety of the people in mind, the Police Commissioner has extended the prohibitory orders till 6:00 am on August 5.

