Prohibitory orders in K’taka’s Dakshina Kannada following attack on police



Mangaluru: Karnataka Police has clamped prohibitory orders in four taluks of Dakshina Kannada district until Friday midnight following the Popular Front of India (PFI) and Social Democratic Party of India (SDPI) threatening to stage a protest condemning police action against its members.

Dakshina Kannada’s Superintendent of Police Rishikesh Sonawane on Wednesday said that the prohibitory orders are being clamped in Puttur, Belthangady, Sulia, and Kadaba taluks to prevent any untoward incidents. On the violence, he said that agitators heckled police officers and tried to enter the police station with weapons.

Violence broke out between protesters and police personnel near Uppinangady police station on Tuesday night, after a protest demanding release of three PFI and SDPI workers who were taken into custody in connection with a rioting case.

As violence broke out, a group of about 300 persons barged into the police station and attacked police officers.

The protestersd attacked woman PSI Omana and staff. After the police undertook a baton charge, the mob attacked police with sharp weapons and bottles.

PSI Prasanna Kumar was stabbed on his hand and DSP Gana P. Kumar suffered injuries in stone pelting. The miscreants allegedly took shelter in a nearby mosque and hurled stones at police, as per the SP.

The Vishwa Hindu Parishad has demanded a ban on PFI following the incident.

Meanwhile, PFI state Secretary A.K. Ashraf has announced that they will hold a protest march in Mangaluru on December 17 condemning the baton charge on protestors.

“Police arrested three persons illegally. Protest was being staged from Tuesday morning till night peacefully. Though one was released, the other two were not. The police came from behind and assaulted protesters on heads. This shows the vengeful attitude of the police. Leaders of Sangh Parivar have abused police in public earlier. The Police Department turned a blind eye then and now they are churning out their own stories of being attacked,” he claimed.