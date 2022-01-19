Promotional Khadi Kiosk unveiled at Mangaluru International Airport

Mangaluru: Celebrating India’s rich legacy of art and craft, the Khadi and Village Industries Commission (KVIC) unveiled the unique ‘Khadi Kiosk’ on the ground floor of the domestic security hold area (SHA) of Mangaluru International Airport on 18th January 2021. In a true reflection of indigenous cottage industries artifacts, the khadi kiosk promises to showcase authentic khadi and village products to all travelers.

With a ‘Khadi Kiosk’ also present at the Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel International Airport in Ahmedabad, the store will shortly be seen at Lucknow’s Chaudhary Charan Singh International Airport too. The khadi kiosk will promote khadi and hand-crafted village products over a month. What’s more the specialized team of Khadi and Village Industries Commission will guide travelers on making the perfect selection available at the nearest authorized outlet of the brand.

Dharmesh Mehta, terminal in-charge and Ms Jyoti Naik, district officer, Khadi and Village Industries Board jointly inaugurated the khadi kiosk in the presence of Senthilkumar Ramaswamy, deputy director, state office, Khadi and Village Industries Commission. Senthilkumar Ramaswamy said the Khadi and Village Industries Commission, through the special showcase, endeavors to create enhanced awareness and a glimpse into the fine craftsmanship which India has to offer.