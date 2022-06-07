Prompt police action saves Kashmir man from committing suicide

Srinagar: Prompt action by the police saved the life of a man who threatened to commit suicide on social media in Jammu and Kashmir’s Srinagar city.

Police said, “Yesterday evening there was a video on social media in which one person was found informing people that he will commit suicide in the Zadibal area of Srinagar city.

“Police immediately identified him as Muneer Hussain Bhat, a resident of Nabdipora Hawal.

“SHO Zadibal police station rushed to his home and saved his precious life by bringing him to police station for counselling.

“It was found that he has some issues in his family that resulted in his mental breakdown.”