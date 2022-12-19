‘Property Show 2022- Season 4’ Marks Land Trades 30th Anniversary

Mangaluru: Land Trades builders and developers held its annual Property Show 2022, Season-4 at Land Trades Milestone 25, Balmatta here, on December 19. The property show will conclude on December 22.

The programme began with an invocation. Proprietor of Land Trades Srinath Hebbar welcomed the gathering. The programme was inaugurated by the General Manager of Karnataka Bank, Ravichandran S by lighting the traditional lamp along with other dignitaries on the dais.

Addressing the gathering CA S S Nayak said, “Mangaluru is heaven on earth. Mangaloreans are property lovers, wherever we are, we want to buy a property. During the COVID time, the Construction industry was hit very badly but Srinath Hebbar completed all his projects on time. Land Trades is the distinguished promoter and builder of our Mangalore city. We have many places to live but Mangalore is the only place which is heaven on earth. Mangalore has connectivity to all the ports. Mangalore has the best educational institutions, medical colleges, hospitals and Industries. Land Trades constructed most of its projects looking at the proximity of all these locations. We should applaud Srinath Hebbar for constructing wonderful masterpieces for society. Land Trades creates magic out of any property as they convert them into the best properties. I wish Srinath Hebbar and all his team all the very best”.

Speaking on the occasion, DGM and Regional Head of Union Bank of India, Mahesh said, “This is the fourth time Land Trades is organizing a property show. During Post-Covid Land Trades was the only builder who completed all their projects. People before buying an apartment, look into the legality of the project, value for money, proximity and pride. I would say that Land Trades is the only one to have all these qualities. Because as per legality, one can blindly buy an apartment from Land Trades, there is value for money and the proximity you name a place in Mangalore, and they have an apartment there. For Pride, people are aware of the name ‘Land Trades’ they can convert any land into a beautiful place. Anybody buying an apartment from Land Trades, his pride also increases. If anyone is planning to buy land or an apartment, this is the right time to purchase houses or apartments. In the coming days, the rates will increase and if you invest now you will get better returns”.

Speaking on the occasion AGM of the State Bank of India, Daisy Kujur, congratulated Srinath Hebbar for completing 30 successful years in the Construction industry. Land Trades is constructing projects according to the requirements of the people. This is the right decision to hold the property show because most of the NRIs are coming to Mangaluru on vacation and to celebrate Christmas. Life does not have a pause button, so enjoy life. My best wishes to Srinath Hebbar and his team, and the buyers”.

Addressing the gathering General Manager of Karnataka Bank, Ravichandran said, “When people plan to buy a house they think of the location, quality of construction, ambience and greenery. I must say all these come under Land Trades. I have seen that Land Trades has completed 37 projects successfully and I would like to congratulate them. The quality of the construction is appreciable. Land Trades completes all its projects well in advance and hands them over to its clients. Land Trades gives quality buildings to the people of Mangalore. Srinath Hebbar has got 30 years of experience and our bonding with him is almost 3 decades. I am originally from Tamil Nadu and worked in Delhi for 25 years. But after transferring to Mangaluru, and seeing the beautiful buildings here, I think of buying one from Land Trades and settling down in Mangaluru”.

CEO of Land Trades Ramith Kumar delivered the vote of thanks. Shavina Soans compered the programme.