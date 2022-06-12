Prophet remarks row: Prohibitory orders imposed in 3 Assam districts

Silchar (Assam): Apprehending breach of peace in wake of provocative remarks on the Prophet by now suspended BJP spokesperson Nupur Sharma, prohibitory orders have been imposed in several areas of Assam’s Cachar, Karimganj and Hailakhandhi districts, officials said on Sunday.

Officials of the district administrations said that the prohibitory orders have been promulgated in view of the emerging situation on the law and order front after the controversial statement and protests have been seen in many places of the country as reported in various media.

“There is an ample apprehension of breach of public peace and tranquility, loss of human life and property due to public gathering on the issue in the district,” separate orders of the Cachar, Karimganj and Hailakhandhi district administrations said.

The DMs’ orders said that no procession, rally, dharna (demonstration), distribution of leaflets, banners and posters attracting breach of public peace and tranquility will be allowed in these three districts.

In view of the inflammatory remarks, some rallies were taken out in certain places of the three districts on Friday and Saturday and the police stopped them leading to the imposition of the prohibitory orders.