Prostitution Racket at House in Manipal Busted, Two Arrested

Manipal: The team led by Manipal and Brahmavar CPI raided a house and arrested two persons involved in a prostitution racket at Vidyaratna Nagar of Shivalli village and rescued 5 women from Bengaluru and Maharastra on July 21 night.

The arrested have been identified as Abdul Salamath and Chandrahas

Acting on a reliable tip-off, Devaraj T V, police inspector of Manipal and Divakar CPI of Brahmavar along with other police personnel raided the house at Vidyaratna Nagar. In the raid, the police arrested two persons and rescued Five women from Bengaluru and Maharastra.

The Police sized Cash Rs 10000, 1 car, 2 motorbikes, 4 mobile phones and condoms.

Under the direction of Akshay M SP Udupi, and the guidance of Siddalingappa Additional SP Udupi and Dinakar KP DySP Udupi the team led by Divakar CPI Brahmavar, Devraj T V CPI Brahmavar, other staff PSI Abdul Khader, HC Sukumar Shetty, Imran, Suresh, Jyothi Nayak and Arun.

