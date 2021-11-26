Prostitution Racket Busted at Kavoor, 2 Including woman Arrested

Mangaluru: The CCB police raided a prostitution centre at Kavoor and arrested two persons including a woman and rescued a victim from a house in Kavoor here on November 26.

The arrested have been identified as Abdul Hafeez (55), from Uliyargoli, Udupi and Ramlath (46) from Krishnapur, Katipalla.

On getting information that a prostitution racket was operating in a rented house in Kavoor, the CCB police raided the house and arrested two persons including a woman.

It is learnt that the accused had rented a house in Kavoor Katte and were running a prostitution centre. They used to bring girls from Bengaluru, Mysuru, Udupi and Mangaluru and use them for prostitution.

The CCB police led by inspector Mahesh Prasad arrested the accused and confiscated 3 mobile phones, Scorpio Car and cash Rs 10,060 all worth Rs 3.45 lakh from their possession.

A case has been registered in the Kavoor Police station.