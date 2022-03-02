Prostitution Racket Busted in Bendurwell, Three including two women arrested, Four Girls Rescued

Mangaluru: The CCB police busted a prostitution racket at Bendurwell and arrested three persons including two women and rescued four girls from Peebi Residency here on March 1.

The arrested have been identified as Anupama Shetty (46) from Anandabhavan, Nishmitha (23) from Kulkunda Subramanya and Pimp K P Hameed (54) from Vittal.

On getting information that a prostitution racket was operating in a rented apartment in Peebi Residency flat no 201, the CCB police raided the apartment and arrested three persons including two women.

It is learnt that Anupama, a beautician rented a flat at Peebi Residency flat no 203, second floor. Pimp Hameed girls along with Anupama and Nishmita were operating a prostitution racket at Peebi residency, flat no 203.

The CCB police have rescued four girls and seized 5 mobile phones, Rs 50,000 cash and a Maruti 800 car from their possession.

The Kadri police have registered a case and the investigation is on.