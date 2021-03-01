Spread the love



















Prostitution Racket Busted in Surathkal- Two Men Arrested & a Woman Rescued

Mangaluru : As per communication sent by DCP (Law & Order) hariram Shanklar, the Surathkal police, in a raid conducted at Ferrao Lodging and Boarding in Room No 205, located in front of the BASF factory in Bala village within Surathkal police station limits, arrested two men who found to be engaged in prostitution racket at the said location.

The arrested men are Harish Shettigar(42), son of Damodar Shettigar from Haleangady, Thokoor post; and Lokanath Poojary (42) son of Chandappa Poojary from Daddalkad, Mooda Nadagodu village in Bantwal taluk, currently residing at Jardin Apartment, Iddya in Surathkal.

The rescued woman hails from Bengaluru Uttarahalli. A case has been registered and further investigation is on by the Surathkal police.