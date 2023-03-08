Prostitution Racket Busted in Ullal – Woman Arrested

Mangaluru: The Ullal police busted a prostitution racket and arrested a woman at Permannur here, on March 7.

The arrested has been identified, as Rukiya (50) from Bolanthur, Bantwal.

The Ullal police raided a house “YANVI” located in Pandit House, Vijeth Nagar, Permannur on receiving information about a prostitution racket operating from its premises. The investigation into the case is ongoing, and the police are working to identify and apprehend other individuals involved in the racket.

The Ullal police led by Inspector Sandeep G S, Sub Inspector Manjula and the team arrested the accused and confiscated 3 two-wheelers, 3 mobile phones and cash Rs 5000 all worth Rs 1,76,580 from Rukiya’s possession.

According to sources, a prostitution centre was allegedly being operated at Rukiya’s house in Permannur by four women and some men.

A case has been registered at the Ullal Police Station under sections 4, 5, and 6 of the ITP Act, 1956, and section 370 IPC. Rukia has been produced before the court, while another accused, Latheef, is currently absconding, and the police are searching for him.

Under the direction of Police Commissioner Kuldeep Kumar Jain and under the able guidance of DCP Law and Order Anshu Kumar and DCP Crime and Traffic Dinesh Kumar, the operation was carried out by the Ullal Police Inspector Sandeep G S, Sub Inspector Manjula, CHC Manjunatah, CPC Vasudev Chauhan, WPC Dakshayini, WPC Lakshmi, and ACP Squad CHC Reji.

