Prostitution Racket in Lodge Busted, Four Women Rescued and Five Arrested

Mangaluru: Five people, including the lodge owner, were arrested, and four women rescued by the Bunder police from a Lodge in K S Rao Road here on January 12.

The arrested have been identified as Lodge owner Mohan, Manager Abdul Basheer, Room boy Uday Shetty, customers Bharath and Balakrishna.

According to the police, after getting a tip-off, that a prostitution racket was operating at the Hindustan Lodge, the Bunder police led by Police Inspector Govindraj and his team raided the Lodge in K S Rao Road. During the raid, five persons were arrested, and four women rescued. Another person, a pimp Sunil is absconding.

Under the direction of Police Commissioner Shashi Kumar, and the able guidance of DCP Law and order Hariram Shanker and DCP Crime and Traffic Vinay Goanker and ACP Jagadish, the operation was carried out by the Bunder police inspector Govindaraju, PSI Revati, Nagaraj, Jagadish and team.

A case has been registered in Bunder police station, and search is on for Sunil.