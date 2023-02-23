Prostitution Racket in Manipal Lodge Busted, Three Arrested

Manipal: The Manipal police arrested three persons including two women who were allegedly engaged in prostitution on February 22.

According to the police, acting on a tip-off, the Manipal CPI Devaraj and team raided the Sai Lodge located in Herga and arrested two women and a man who were engaged in prostitution. It is said that the Hotel Manager, Sampath Kumar and staff Santhosh and Dinesh had booked the two women for prostitution.

A case has been registered in the Manipal Police Station in this regard and investigation is on.

