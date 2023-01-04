Prostitution Racket in Udupi Lodge Busted, Two Arrested

Udupi: The Udupi women’s police raided a lodge at the old KSRTC bus stand, arrested two persons and rescued a woman on January 4.

The arrested have been identified as Jayanth Salian (46), from Yermal, and Dinesh (42), from Nadpalu near Hebri.

After getting reliable information, the Udupi women’s police team raided Shambhavi lodge, located near the Old KSRTC Bus stand and found that prostitution was being carried out in the lodge.

The police arrested two persons and recovered 4 mobile phones and Rs 5600 cash from their possession. During the raid, the police team rescued a woman.

Both the accused were running prostitution in public places using women. The Udupi Women’s Police have registered a case and further investigation is on.