‘Protect the Earth, Dignify Humanity’! 143rd Annual Day of St Aloysius PUC was Glamorous & Superb

With the Theme ‘Protect the Earth, Dignify Humanity’! The 143rd Annual Day of St Aloysius PU College was Glamorous & Superb

Mangaluru: Nelson Mandela once said, “Education is the most powerful weapon which you can use to change the World”- that’s right. And for that matter whoever got an education from St Aloysius Institutions has reached greater heights and has also become a great asset to the Nation and also the world. The purpose of having an education at SAC is that every student who passes the portals of this College learns to attain the fullness of life not merely by amassing information, but also by transforming into persons with concern and commitment to the marginalized of our society. Before I go further on my report, I felt proud to grace the Annual College Day of St Aloysius PUC (SAPUC) for two reasons- one being an Alumnus of this great institution where I completed my PUC and B Sc, and I salute SAC for making me what I am today.

St Aloysius PU College Celebrated its 143rd Annual/College Day on Friday, 9 December musing on the theme ‘PROTECT THE EARTH, DIGNIFY HUMANITY. The glamorous, extravagant and glittering celebrations began with a prayer and welcome dance, followed by a welcome address by Muralikrishnan GM-the Vice Principal of Dept of Science. The Annual Report delivered by Fr Clifford Sequeira SJ- principal of SAPUC, quoting Napoleon Hill said, ” If you cannot do great things, do small things in a great way”- and it is the deep desire of our Alma Mater to present to our society and the world, men and women from our institution with minds bright with knowledge and creativity and hearts burning with genuine love and concern for others. Our college has given prime importance to value education for all our students, including spiritual formation through retreats. SAPUC seeks to be the place where the search for knowledge complements with a sense of responsibility to the life of the community, where a sense of community sustains men and women in their pursuit of education, fostering a conviction that life is only lived well when it is lived generously in the service of others”.

Thanking all those who were responsible for the growth and success of SAPUC, Fr Clifford said that with God’s grace, the loving care of College patron St Aloysius Gonzaga, the constant support and encouragement from parents and staff, college management will strive to impart quality education to the students without compromising on values and principles before they go out into the society. The Annual Report with the Video Presentation highlighting the achievements and success of SAPUC during the academic year 2021-22 boasted about the status of the institution.

The Chief Guest, Karthik Das, the Commander Officer, 6 Karnataka Naval Unit NCC, Udupi and also an Alumni of SAC in his address recollected the memories of his times at St Aloysius Institutions and emphasized the students to inculcate two important values in their life- Contentment and Humanism as Education without values will make an individual inhumane. He recalled the life lessons he learnt from his parents, family and friends, and said “I learnt invaluable lessons from my father that no job is menial. He was also an alumnus of this college, and I have fully followed in his footsteps “.

“You are all lucky to get an education from the institution run by the Jesuit priests. You should be grateful to be a student of SAPUC-once you get out from here, whatever career you choose, you’ll always cherish the education that you got from SAC. Your education at this institution will benefit the nation and also the world. As you move into the real world you’ll thank SAC for the education you got here. Like Mahatma Gandhi who said, ‘Be the change that you wish to see in the world- go and make a difference in the real world, and you’ll always remain a proud alumnus of your Alma Mater.” added Karthik.

He further said “It is sad to note that the present young generations are addicted to substance abuse and other illegal activities. I humbly request them to keep away from such bad habits, instead spend quality time with family, have two-way communication, involve with like-minded people and take part in several activities which relax their minds. Have a deep meaningful friendship wherein they will guide you on the right path. Have mental toughness. Seeking psychological assistance is still taboo. If it helps you then listen to music which will elevate your stress, involved in sports, and workout, and surround yourself with positive people. Don’t ruin a friendship for religion and political issues. Have a healthy debate and respect each other’s opinions. Keep the reputation of your college and bring name and fame and not shame. Let this shrine of education be a beacon of hope which will carve your future by using the opportunity that comes your way,” added Karthik Das. He congratulated the Principal, Staff and Students of St Aloysius PU College on their excellence in the field of Academics and co-curricular activities.

Fr Melwin Pinto SJ, the Rector of St Aloysius Institutions, who presided over the function, but was not able to address the gathering due to his sore throat, on his behalf Finance officer of the College Fr Pradeep Sequeira SJ, as always witty spoke about the importance of unconditional love with a story of a man and a tree. He motivated the students to be Men and Women of Identity and Integrity by being Creative, Critical and Compassionate. “The vision of this institution is to empower youth through excellence in education to shape a better future for humankind. It is the deep desire of this Alma Mater to present to the world and our nation, men and women with minds bright with knowledge and creativity and hearts burning with genuine love and concern for others. The motto of the college, ‘Lucet et Ardet’ which means ‘shine to enkindle’ has inspired countless students to become men and women with and for others and thus bring light and joy into the lives of people. It is for this reason that Jesuit education has become a touchstone for evolving new paradigms in higher education. Always be proud that you are an Aloysian, and help those in need” added Fr Sequeira.

Then came the distribution of prizes to the achievers of the College, and Vice Principal (Arts and Commerce) Ms Charlotte D’Souza read out the names of prize winners. The Dignitaries present on the dais handed over prizes to the achievers in sports and academics. College Deans Dr Pradeep M, Ms Kiran Shetty, Convenor Preetham V Shetty, Student council President Harsh Ponappa, Ms Anvi Shetty, Ms Sanjana, Kris P Chowta, Ashton D’Souza-all of them of Student Council, among others were present on the dais.

Harsh Ponnappa proposed the vote of thanks, and the programme was eloquently compared by IInd Year students Ms Vibhali Shetty and Mahith Alva.

Mind-blowing, glamorous and glittering Cultural extravaganza that followed the formal function added colour to the event and was a feast to the eyes. The lineup comprised a Dance ‘Green Gems”; the Jal Nidhi Dance; the Dance Drama -” Happy Harvest”; the Yuva Dance”; Dance Drama -” Barbara”; UV Dance; and a Chain of Dances- which mesmerized the crowd with their spectacular performances-these young Aloysians set the sage on FIRE! All the performers put on a fantastic show which was loudly applauded by a huge mass audience. These students simply rocked the scene.

While concluding in my perspective- “No matter what corner of the world you are, you’ll always be proud to say ” I am an Aloysian”. This institution is the most preferred, and one who receives an education here will be a great asset to the nation and also the world. We need to respect our mentors and teachers who led us to the right path and gave us a good education. The truth is, times have changed. Long gone are the days when a teacher’s presence alone demanded respect — from students as well as their parents. Today, in a society where good morals are on the decline and self-centeredness is on the incline, teachers can’t afford to educate students the way our teachers did back in those days. Teachers have to get respect the hard way, and they have to earn it. So my humble request to the students-kindly respect your teachers and elders- you’ll feel good”.Long Live St Aloysius PUC!