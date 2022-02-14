Protection of Girl Child! DCP Hariram Shankar Speaks on Sexual Abuse to Young Children

Protection of Girl Child! DCP (Law & Order) Hariram Shankar Speaks on Sexual Abuse to Young Children during a Talk on the topic ‘PROTECTION OF GIRL CHILD’ organized by IQAC and Department of Criminology of School of Social Work-Roshni Nilaya, Valencia, Mangaluru on Monday, 14 February 2022

Mangaluru: India has become an online hosting hub for child sex material. If we look at horrific figures we will find for every 155th minute a child, less than 16 years, is raped, for every 13th hour a child under 10. It can be three months to ten years; there is no barrier for perverts to choose from. Above all, the Covid-19 lockdown, children and their families were forced to be in the house, schools were shut, no going to play out or meet friends, some unease and irritation levels at peak. The only resort was mobile phones and social networks.

Here is the trap; many children got lured in tempting offers and thrills without knowing the repercussions. When it comes to child sexual abuse material, they are getting much more proactive in India. The problem of child sexual abuse is deep-rooted. Rape is the fourth most common crime against females in India. Childhood sexual abuse proves India is full of paedophiles that want nothing but to exploit every child they see. People who take advantage of someone’s innocence are nothing but pure monsters, some of which lie in their own house/school/neighbour or in their surroundings, most of them are very well known to the victim.

Most children who are abused sexually, never recover. Child abuse occurs in every single society, irrespective of linguistic and religious differences. Child abuse is often perpetrated by someone the child knows/ trusts and these days so-called online virtual friends. There are predators lurking around hooking their victims. The victim is typically a young child or adult. Children are abused, they are not believed, they have no voice, we have to be their voice, expect to be humiliated by those who could care less, little to nothing will be done, and the law does not protect them.

In most of the houses both the parents running for earning, children are left unattended, the vacuum that directs children towards the virtual world. When they express themselves to some so-called unknown people, taking advantage of their loneliness their hormones are taken on the drive. All it begins with conversations and irreparable damage to young minds. Child sex abuse is a crime and many abusers have a sexual preference for children. They are simply using children as opportunistic targets. These days due to an increased media focus on sexual exploitation of children and mandatory reporting laws post the introduction of the Protection of Children from Sexual Offenses (POCSO) Act; one may notice how child sexual abuse is on the rise. What we read is all about the reported cases, these are millions of unreported cases. However still there is no deterrence, the crime is on the rise and there is not much control on such occurrences.

And to bring awareness on such child abuse cases, and trying to prevent such brutal acts happening in the society, the management, staff and students of Roshni Nilaya have played an vital role . School of Social Work Roshni Nilya is known for its contributions made in the field of Research and Extension Service. Active engagement of the students in these intellectual and social engagements make them sound in academics, co- curricular activities and above all to be a responsible citizen. The students of this prestigious College need to be collaborators in giving solutions to the emerging social problems. And to give more facts and try to bring awareness on Protection of Girl Child, Honourable Deputy Commissioner of Police (Law and Order) Hariram Shankar had approached Roshni Nilaya to conduct an in depth study on the needs and problems of the girl children.

In fact, Dr. Jenis Mary, Vice Principal had encouraged the students to join hands for this noble cause, by meeting the migrant girl children to study about their living conditions and to probe into the facts of sexually being abused in the work spots and the public places. The students would undergo a follow of training programmes to be effective in field investigations. The College would accompany them to attain personal and professional excellence through individual and group guidance and mentoring.

On Monday, 14 February 2022, School of Social Work,Roshni Nilaya conducted a Awareness program on Protection of girl child.The chief guest and speaker of this event was Hariram Shankar,IPS, DCP, Law and Order, Mangaluru City Following a prayer song invoking God’s blessings by the students of the College Criminology department, a brief welcome speech was given by Ms. Sarik Ankitha, Dean Student Progression, where she introduced the main speaker and chief guest. Dr. Jenice Mary presented him with a bouquet of flowers on behalf of the institution.

Dr Jenice Mary proceeded to address the gathering in which she revealed the DCP’s growing commitment to the safety of each and every girl child and vulnerable minors alike. She expressed how she would love to see people provide concrete promising solutions against the exploitation of helpless children instead of adding on to the issue.

The platform was finally passed on to the DCP law and order, Hariram Shankar who briefly mapped out places in which Sexual Abuse against minors were frequent. “Sexual abuse to young child may often occur by a person unknown to the victim but 90 per cent of sexual assaults happens within the safety of the minor’s house by people related to them”. He mainly stressed on how he wanted to help not only the people who approach the police but also those who don’t, since victims are in some ways directly or indirectly pressured by society to ignore the situations of sexual abuse without proper justice being served.

He shared horrific details of situations in which victims as young as three years old were brutally and disposed of in mercilessly ways. He spoke of children who had to get multiple surgeries as a result of sexual assaults.

Following his address, he encouraged the students to share their ideas and suggestions to improve the safety of all children in which the needful change of mentality among the society was brought up. Students suggested awareness programs to be held not only for minors but also for fully grown adults on how to deal with the event of sexual assaults. The main concept of REACTING to such complaints instead of just dismissing it as a grievance of the past was also discussed.