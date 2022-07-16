Protest against defections in Goa



Panaji: A protest was held in Goa’s Margao constituency, represented by former Chief Minister Digambar Kamat, against whom Congress has filed a plea of disqualification for anti-party activities, against some Congress MLAs’ alleged moved to defect.

“We are trying to tell people about defections taking place in Goa. Now it has become a style, that after getting elected. MLAs join other parties without respecting voters. This has become a tradition in Goa. They join for their personal benefits. Such things should not happen,” Savio Coutinho, former Chairperson of Margao Municipal Council, said.

He said that the voter’s responsibility doesn’t stop after casting a vote, but continues after that too. “We should not allow such things to happen. People from respective constituencies should protest against such acts,” he said.

“These Congress MLAs had taken the oath in temples, churches and mosques, that they would not defect. They had also sworn affidavits in that regard. Now it seems they are trying to cheat God,” he said.

The Congress has filed a petition with the Goa Assembly Speaker Ramesh Tawadkar seeking disqualification of Margao MLA Kamat and former Leader of Opposition Michael Lobo for anti-party activities.

The Congress has removed Lobo as Leader of Opposition, alleging he is one who hatched a conspiracy with Kamat to split the Congress MLAs.