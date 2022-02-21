Protest Against Tollgate, Suratkal Police Detain Asif Apatbandhava, Released

Mangaluru: Social activist Asif Apatbandhava who is protesting against the tollgate at NITK/Surathkal and demanding to abolish the toll collection was taken into custody by the Suratkal police and later released on February 21.

Asif has been protesting from February 7, against the tollgate at NITK/Surathkal and demanding to abolish the toll collection. On February 16 around 12:30 am two transgenders had approached Asif and began abusing him. When he asked them to go away, a few more transgenders joined and began behaving indecently using foul language and exposing their private parts. In this connection, Asif had filed a case in the Suratkal police station, after which six transgenders were arrested.

Later the transgenders filed a counter case against Asif in the Suratkal police station. On February 21, while Asif was protesting at the tollgate, the Suratkal police detained Asif along with Asher, Shaheed and Santhosh. The Suratkal police have seized the vehicle and other belongings from the spot.