Protest marks Beary Bhavan foundation laying programme in Mangaluru

Managluru: BJP supporters, members of Sangh Parivar and Abbakka Utsava Samiti, led by Ullal councillor Dinakar Ullal, staged a protest on Saturday against the construction of Beary Bhavana, the administrative office of Beary Sahitya Academy, in Thokkottu Junction.

The foundation laying ceremony for Beary Bhavana was scheduled for Saturday. Members of Ullal Veerarani Abbakka Utsava Samiti staged a protest alleging an inordinate delay in the construction of Abbakka Bhavana.

Deputy Leader of Congress Legislature Party (CLP) and MLA U T Khader who arrived at the spot was asked not to attend the foundation laying ceremony by protestors.

But, Khader said he would attend it as it was a government programme. This led to a heated exchange of words between the MLA and protesters.

Khader said it is ironic that BJP workers were staging protests against their own government.

District In-charge Minister V Sunil Kumar who was to lay the foundation for Beary Bhavana ended up skipping the event.