Protesters Gherao Suratkal Tollgate, Detained

Tollgate Virodhi Horata Samithi Gheraos Suratkal Tollgate, Detained

Mangaluru: The Tollgate Virodhi Horata Samithi Gheraoed the illegal Surathkal Tollgate on October 18 and demanded to close.

The protesters gathered near NITK Suratkal and raised slogans against the BJP government, the local MLAs and the MPs. The protesters urged the administration to give them a deadline to close the Tollgate as it was operating illegally.

Addressing the protesters President of the Samiti Muneer Katipalla said, “We are not here to block the service road. Our demand is to close the toll gate in Suratkal. People find it difficult to pay the toll in Suratkal and also at Hejamady which is just 10 km away. In the past, the MP had assured of closing down the tollgate but for the past 6 years, the toll has been collected relentlessly. At any cost, we want to close the tollgate and stop looting the people. If the tollgate will not be closed, our protest will continue”.

Later the protesters requested the police to allow them to go to the tollgate to protest against the collection of the toll but their demand was not met. The protesters then pushed the barricades and managed to reach the Tollgate. The police tried to stop the protesters and detained many of them.

The protesters were detained and taken to various police stations. Former MLAs J R Lobo, Moideen Bava, Shakuntala Shetty and Vinay Kumar Sorake, former MLC Ivan D’Souza, corporators Shashidhar Hegde, Naveen D’Souza, Congress leaders Mithun Rai and Pratibha Kulai, Advocate Dinesh Hegde Ulipady, Sunil Kumar Bajal and others were also present.

