Protesters turn streets into warzones in Chinese city

London: Protesters screamed as they threw glass bottles at scores of cowering hazmat-clad riot police in China, as demonstrators continue to defy President Xi Jinping’s brutal Communist regime and his disastrous zero-Covid policies, media reported.

The sound of shouts and the smashing of glass pierced the night air in the southern Chinese city of Guangzhou, as the defiant and frustrated protesters clashed with riot police carrying shields.

Hundreds of riot police, seen wearing hazmat suits for the first time, advanced towards the protesters and were seen dragging the screaming protesters away to unknown locations in dystopian scenes.

The violent protests mark some of the strongest dissent China has seen for over 30 years – but despite Beijing cracking down on protesters with ruthless violence, demonstrators are still defiantly turning out on the streets and fighting back against Xi’s officials, Daily Mail reported.

There have been violent protests in China before – but these protests, which have extended from Beijing to Shanghai, are different because they are spontaneous, nation-wide and directed at the central government.

The protests mark the most overt threat against Xi’s government and his brutal Communist regime since he took power 10 years ago, Daily Mail reported.

In Guangzhou, angry protesters threw anything they could find – including glass bottles – at the police officers, who cowered under their riot shields.

The violent clashes prompted a fierce rebuke, with officers dragging screaming protesters away to unknown locations.

Earlier on Tuesday night, locals shopping in a market watched on as a steady stream of riot police officers marched in formation through the streets of Guangzhou.

The arrival of hundreds of riot police escalated tensions in the city and video shows demonstrators throwing glass bottles at the officials in chaotic and violent scenes.

The riot police were seen tightly bunched together, with rows of officers protecting themselves from the incoming onslaught of glass with their see-through shields.

In the video, people could be seen screaming and shouting in frustration at the brutal crackdown against protesters who are demonstrating against Xi’s zero-Covid policy which has seen millions placed under strict lockdowns for months, Daily Mail reported.