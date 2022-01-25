Protests against RRB in Bihar gain momentum, hit train services



Patna: The protest in Bihar against the Railway Recruitment Board (RRB) move to hold two exams intensified on Tuesday, with aspirants blocking rail tracks in various parts of the state.

After protesters blocked the tracks at the Rajendra Nagar Terminal in Patna and Arrah, a large number of students assembled at many railway stations in Nalanda, Muzaffarpur Buxar, Patna, and Vaishali on Tuesday and blocked the lines.

Due to massive protests, the railway operation in Bihar was completely paralysed on the second day of the protest. The protests are against the fresh notification of Indian Railways wherein it has finalised two examinations.

“There was only one examination in the earlier notification in 2019, now RRB has issued a fresh notification as well and given a provision of two examinations. The officials have also been involved in irregularities with candidates having 50 marks being passed in the examination while many candidates having 80 to 85 marks have failed,” alleged Satyendra Choubey, a protesting student in Nalanda.

The agitators have held the station master hostage in Muzaffarpur for over an hour. He was released after the intervention of the district administration.

A large number of students also assembled at Fatuha railway station in Patna district and stopped a goods train.

“Due to lathi (baton) charge and tear gas shelling, more than two dozen students have sustained injuries and are admitted in different hospitals of Patna. We want adequate treatment for them. Besides, we want to cancel the result as the officials have been involved in the irregularities. It is a scam of the Central government… if it does not roll back the result, we will intensify the protest across the country,” said another student Raman Singh, in Fatuha.