Protests erupt across Pakistan after attack on Imran Khan

Protests erupted in multiple cities across the country after Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chairman Imran Khan and other PTI leaders were injured in a gun attack during PTIs long march in Gujranwala, media reports said on Thursday.



Imran Khan and other PTI leaders were injured after a man opened fire near the PTI reception camp at the Allahwala Chowk during the party’s long march, ARY News reported.

Following the gun attack, protests erupted in different cities across the country against the assassination attempt on Khan during the long march, the report said.

PTI workers started demonstrations in 17 localities in Karachi against the gun attack on Khan’s container. The outrageous party workers blocked roads in north Karachi’s Power House Chowrangi, whereas a large number of PTI supporters lodged a protest on Korangi Road.

Police contingents rushed to the protest venues and started negotiations with the protesters to clear the roads. Huge traffic jams were witnessed in different areas as protests broke out on many arterial roads in Karachi.

The PTI workers also held a protest demonstration at Lahore’s Liberty Chowk. Another protest was organised at Murree Road.

In Faisalabad, a large number of protesters gathered outside Interior Minister Rana Sanaullah’s residence.