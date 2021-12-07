Protests in Gwadar enter Day 22



New Delhi: Protesters in Gwadar continued their sit-in for the 22nd day on Monday despite the Balochistan government sharing a list detailing progress made on their demands, Dawn reported.

The protesters, which also include women and children, have been demanding, among other things, access to clean drinking water and an end to the “trawler mafia”.

Local Jamaat-i-Islami leader Maulana Hidayatur Rehman, who is leading the Gwadar Ko Huqooq Do Tehreek (Give Rights to Gwadar Movement), told Dawn that the protest would continue until the acceptance of two major demands — action against “trawler mafia” and resolut ion of issues on Iran border — from the overall 19 demands.

The protesters, which also include Ormara and Pasni residents, have blocked the Makran Coastal Highway passing through Gwadar, the report said.

On Saturday, Adviser to the Chief Minister for Home Mir Zia Langove said the government had accepted all the demands and urged Rehman to call off the sit-in.

In response to a question on police personnel being sent to the area, he said the decision had been taken for maintaining law and order in Gwadar and the government was not in favour of ending the sit-in by force from day one.