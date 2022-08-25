‘Proud To Be an Aloysian’- Chief Guest Jeevan Saldanha at SAC Investiture Ceremony

‘Proud To Be an Aloysian’- Chief Guest and Alumni of SAC, Jeevan Saldanha at St Aloysius College (Autonomous), Mangaluru Student Council 2022-23 Inauguration/ Investiture Ceremony

President of Students’ Council 2022-23 Ms Letitia Nathalia D’Costa seen with her Grandpa Michael Fernandes & Mom Ms Nora D’Costa

Like they say that Change in leadership is always good and better, and it was time for change in the Students’ Council of St Aloysius College {Autonomous}, Mangaluru- and the inauguration of the 2022-23 Students’ Council/Investiture Ceremony took place on 25 August 2022 at the LCRI Auditorium at 3.00 pm.. The programme began with invoking God’s blessings through a prayer song rendered by the college choir.

STUDENTS’ COUNCIL MEMBERS : L-R : Justin Mathais (Vice President); Aden Nathaniel Vassou ( Secretary); Ms Blanche Rodrigues ( Joint Secretary); Ms Letitia D’Costa ({President); Ms Yashaswini S ( Cultural secretary); Jenson Anthony D’Souza ( Sports Secretary); Vineeth Poojary & Ms Viola Reshma Lewis ( both Principal’s Nominee) .

The welcome address was delivered by Dr Anup Denzil Veigas – Director of the Students’ Council, followed by Rev Dr Praveen Martis Sj-the Principal of St Aloysius College administering the oath to students’ council President Ms Letitia Nathalia DÇosta IIIrd BA, and then She administered the oath to rest of her Council members, which was then followed with the college anthem by the choir.

The dignitaries on the dais were- Chief Guest Jeevan Saldanha, Fr Melwin Pinto SJ-Rector, St Aloysius Institutions; Rev Dr Praveen Martis SJ-Principal; Dr Alwyn D’sa- Registrar; Dr Anup Denzil Veigas- Director, Students Council; Ms Letitia N D’Costa- (President); Justin Mathais (Vice President); Aden Nathaniel Vassou ( Secretary); Ms Blanche Rodrigues ( Joint Secretary) Ms Yashaswini S ( Cultural secretary); Jenson Anthony D’Souza ( Sports Secretary); Vineeth Poojary & Ms Viola Reshma Lewis ( both Principal’s Nominee) .

Following the introduction of the chief guest by Ms Blanche Rodrigues, Eminent Alumni of St Aloysius College; Proprietor of Spectrum Industries & Former KCCI President Jeevan Saldanha addressing the audience said, ” I am deeply honoured to be here as this is My Alma Mater. And I consider having received the Eminent Aloysian Alumnus Award in the year 2018, as the most cherished and highest achievement of all the awards that I have won. At this point in your lives Academics is important. But there are other facets of life too that are important. And now is the time to develop them as you will never be able to learn them again so easily”.

He further said, “You have time on your hands. Use it wisely. It is the best time of your lives. Believe me you will always reminisce about your College Days and your College Friendships, because you build bonds here that will last your lifetime. Do not let Religious polarisation affect your friendships though. This is only created by some to further their interest, by dividing society, in order to gain power, when people are not united in their demands for better services, infrastructure, incomes and better quality of life in general. Be positive and try to Learn as much as you can and celebrate friendships. As a businessman, I am obliged to motivate you to be a Leader and an Entrepreneur or a Business Leader too in the future”.

“Technology has levelled the playing field. Now with technology and the web revolution today, kids barely out of college are able to take risks into new and unexplored areas to start their ventures. We have Ola’s, Zomatos, Flipkart and many other high profile ventures started by young men and women, just in their twenties. India is the third-largest startup ecosystem in the world with on an average 3 to 4 businesses being launched every day. So who are Entrepreneurs? If there is no demand for a particular service or goods, the Entrepreneur is a person who will create such a demand: he will make people want it. These are people who bring about a Disruption in the status Quo” added Saldanha.

He further said, “The Entrepreneur is willing to put his or her career and financial security on the line and take risks in the name of an idea. The most important traits are passion and persistence, but these must not be confused with arrogance and stubbornness. Put all your efforts into anything that you are doing. Give it your best shot. Perfect it. Success will follow eventually. A Startup Entrepreneur needs to learn how to evaluate opportunities and leverage emerging technology. You have a Startup Incubation Centre in the College, which also provides funding and support. The College is a member of CII and is a part of the Industry Academia Panel. It also has an MOU with Young Indians”

While concluding Saldanha said, “Approach the same and probe some ideas and see if you can take this forward. You never know till you try. It is you who decides as to what you are going to do in life and as to who you are going to be in future. It is your decision. The buck stops with you. Self motivation is the key. So you need to motivate yourself. Others can only assist you. l am an Entrepreneur, and I dreamt big, of having my own Industry and building machinery which would be the best in the world and today I can clearly say that some, if not all of my dreams have come true. Do whatever it is your doing with pride in your work, irrespective of what you are doing. Whatever you choose to do you should excel in and you should drive yourself. Real success is in developing Champions in Life for our world, Win or Lose. And leaders are those who take everyone along and build a team together. Because as you all know Teamwork is the Mantra for success. Building a Nation requires Team Work and co-operation with interpersonal skills and relations”.

Principal Rev Dr Praveen Martis Sj addressing the students said, ” You are all called to be the leaders of St Aloysius College, so celebrate your leadership. You are representing the 6000 plus students of this institution, which should make you proud. Leadership is the special quality that you have in yourselves now, so make the best of it and show your capacity. A great leader should have- Self-awareness; Ingenuity; Love; and Heroism- so develop all these qualities to prove yourselves as good leaders. Wish you all a successful year, full of activities with great leadership behind them”.

Rector Fr Melwin Pinto Sj said, ” Leadership is not a position, it’s a passion. Be proud of where you come from, and develop the power of empowerment. The characters of Jesuit education insist on -Pursuit of excellence; Respect for the world; Critical Thinking and Effective Communication; Special concern for the poor; and Caring for Hope. Bring out ideals in your own way. You need to follow the footsteps of today’s chief guest to be a leader and a entrepreneur. While you are all budding leaders now, life in college is all about learning, and while you should know about three things- Logical Thinking, Critical thinking and Lateral Thinking’. You are all leaders now, and will going to be also the future leaders of this nation. And remember that A Aloysian is Always a Aloysian. Best of luck in your endeavours and your leadership qualities”.

The Students’council 2022-23 directory was released on the ocacsion. The vote of thanks was proposed by Ms Letitia D’Costa, while the entire inaugural ceremony was eloquently compered by Ms Mishelle D’souza-IIIrd B Com student.In conclusion, the energy, the faith, the devotion, the commitment which you bring to this endeavour will light your institution and all who serve it… and the glow from that light can truly light this nation. Best of luck from Team Mangalorean to the Students Council 2022-23 of St Aloysius College {Autonomous}.

I end this column with a inspiring prayer to all the Students’ Council members through God’s blessings to become great Magis {Latin word for ‘More’ and ‘Greater’} driven leaders:

“God of Love and Life, You have called these young students together as Servants to do your Will, Grant them the light of Your Spirit, to Guide them in their responsibilities as a Student Council representative. May they work together in harmony for the common good. May they listen to one another in a spirit of genuine respect. May they encourage and reverence one another’s unique talents. May they use the gifts of the Spirit in creative love driven leadership. May they approach the decision making through discernment and prayer. May they respond effectively to the needs of the student body in their care. May Your blessings radiate from us to others in anew spirit of service. We make these prayers in God’s name, the Light of the World. May God bless us all”

