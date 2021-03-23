Spread the love



















‘Proud To Be An Aloysian’- Cine Actor Prabhu Mundkur during ‘Aloysian Fest 2021’ Kick-Off

‘Proud To Be An Aloysian’- Kannada Cine Actor Prabhu Mundkur during ‘Aloysian Fest 2021’ Kick-Off, an event Where Talents Met Perfection, on Tuesday, 23 March 2021 at the Mother Teresa Peace Park in the College Campus

Mangaluru: It was again that time of the year that St Aloysius College (Autonomous) Mangaluru with a history of 141 years in existence hosted ONE of the BIGGEST & MEGA Fest named the “ALOYSIAN FEST 2021” which was kicked off on Tuesday, 23 March 2021 in the Mother Teresa Peace Park, located in the College campus. Unlike previous years, where this FEST used to last for a few days, but due to the pandemic, this year the Fest is scheduled just for one day, consisting of only Ten competitions. St Aloysius College, having a history of 141 years, has the motto ‘Lucet et Ardet’ which means ‘Shine to Enkindle’. The institution has committed itself to spread the light of knowledge and wisdom by forming men and women for others who are academically accomplished, emotionally balanced and morally upright powerful sources for the transformation of the society.

‘Aloysian Fest 2021′ kicked-off with the inaugural ceremony taking place this morning, 23 March at 9 am in the Mother Teresa Peace Park, with the programme presided over by the Rector of St Aloysius institutions, Fr Melwin Pinto, SJ, in the presence of the Principal, Dr Praveen Martis SJ; and Prabhu Mundkur-an Kannada cine actor as the chief guest-who inaugurated the fest by lighting the traditional lamp, joined along with other dignitaries on the dais, namely-Dr Ishwar Bhat S- Dean, Student Welfare and Coordinator, Dr Ratan Tilak Mohunta- Director, Students’ council; Fest Coordinator; Fr Vincent Pinto SJ- College Finance Officer, Dr Alwyn D’sa-Controller of examinations/Registrar; Directors of various college Blocks- Dr John D’silva, Denis Fernandes, Norbert Lobo, and Richard Gonsalves; Gavin Abner Pinto-President of Students Council; Ms Paloma Rodrigues-Student council Cultural Secretary, among many others.

Prior to the inauguration, the programme began with a prayer song ‘”How Great Thou Art” invoking God’s blessing by the College Choir, followed by a welcome dance by six college girls. The welcome address was delivered by Dr Ishwar Bhat S.

Chief Guest Prabhu Mundkur said, “It is indeed a privilege for me to be invited here as the Chief Guest, since I am an alumnus of this institution having done B Sc in 2009. This institution has shaped my life. Even though these days education has become a business, St Aloysius Institution has still kept its reputation and standards as a great educational institution. You need to be happy in life, forget all your worries and stay away from stress and depression. Staying happy is more than anything in life. This Fest brings out the energy and talents among youth. I see so much life here, with enthusiastic and energetic students all geared up to unleash their talents, which we never had during our college days here”

“This is a institution which provides all the state-of-the-art facilities, Knowledgeable Faculty, Moral Values and much more, and that’s the reason students are eagerly waiting to join this college. You need to keep your interest alive. And during the Fest, winning is not important, but your participation that counts. Academics is important, together you need to shine in co-curricular activities, and Fests like this one, is an opportunity to explore your talents and art. We need to remain human in the process. I am also overwhelmed that the Rector has given me the permission to shoot my next movie “Murphy’ in this campus. Indulge yourself in various activities, and keep yourself occupied. And remember to always remain HAPPY in life “. added Prabhu Mundkur.

Principal Fr Praveen Martis SJ speaking said, “Glad to note that today’s chief guest is an alumnus of this institution, and has reached greater heights in his acting field. He has worked hard with dedication and commitment to reach where he is now. Therefore you students should follow in his footsteps. Art is an effort to create, besides the real world, a more human world. And this Fest will give the students an ample opportunity to unleash their hidden art, talents in the cultural field, sports field, commerce, and many others. Art, Freedom and Creativity will change society faster than politics. If you think some people are just born that way (and you’re not one of them), think again. Experts say we all have a wellspring of creative energy. The secret is how to tap it. So make the best use of this Fest, and show what talents you have, and come out in flying colors. Best of luck”.

Rector Fr Melwin Pinto SJ in his presidential address said, “Feels proud to note that the chief guest, and a few days back when he walked into my office and requested whether he could shoot his upcoming film in our campus, I readily said, “Go Ahead”, since it is an honour for our institution that our own alumnus is doing his film shoot here. When you really want something, sometimes you have to swim a little deeper. You can’t give up just because things don’t come easy. You have to overcome the obstacles and face your fears. But in the end, it’s all worthwhile. Life is full of ups and downs, but if you believe in yourself, you will always come through with flying colors. Value friendship, love and faith. Never underestimate yourself. Believe in yourself! This Fest is one where you can really show your talents and prove your capacities and energy. I like to congratulate the students for their uniqueness in putting up this event. Wish you all success in your participation in the Fest”.

After presenting the memento to the Chief Guest, the vote of thanks was proposed by student Council President-Gavin Pinto, following which the dignitaries inaugurated the Science Exhibition “Zelena Zone”, where there were a bunch of displays on creative science. The dignitaries went around and inaugurated a bunch of other Fest events.

The Aloysian fest 2021 encompasses fests of diverse streams such as: ‘Apocalypto’ ( B Sc event); ‘Zelena Zone ( Exhibition); VasCODEGama ( B CA Event); ‘Effigy Proposition ( B Com event); ‘Quaesitum ( B BA event); ‘Impasse'( Arts event); ‘Enigma (Arts event); Sports (Volleyball & Throwball); including Cultural Extravaganza “Aryavarth Vaibhav”, consisting of songs, music and dance. The College choir was led by- Ms Dalina Peris, Ms Amy Mascarenhas, Ms Giselle Aranha, Ms Bindu Cutinha, Ms Dealle D’souza, Ms Lisha Pereira, Ms Sheryl Vaz (All Vocals) , Roopith D’souza on keyboard, Shrest Kadri on Cajon and Aaron Mark on guitar. The formal inaugural programme was meticulously and professionally compered by Ms Carissa Rego and Royston Lasrado, while the Cultural programme was handled by the announcers, namely- Daren Miranda, Ms Melnitha Correa, Ms Lisha Pereira, Ms Rifosh Rafiq and Junaid Jushiddi.

In conclusion, while the chief guest was proud to say that “He Is An Aloysian”, similarly I also feel proud to say that “An Aloysian is Always An Aloysian”, being an alumnus of this institution having completed my B Sc in 1982. Yes, no doubt Aloysian Fest is a distinctive event organized by St Aloysius college for the students, where this year the fest has attracted ten colleges, even in spite of a pandemic.

The valedictory ceremony will be held this evening at 5 pm.