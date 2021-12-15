‘Proud To Be An Aloysian’- Walter D’souza during Felicitation of 75 Rank Holders of 2019-20 at SAC

‘Proud To Be An Aloysian’- Chief Guest Walter D’souza, a leading Industrialist during Felicitation of 75 Rank Holders of the year 2019-2020 at St Aloysius College, Mangaluru on Wednesday, 15 December 2021.



Mangaluru: Genius Par Excellence! A nation witnesses’ plethora of events of significance. One such occasion was the beginning of a legacy, of an institution, now with a glowing history of a century and four decades. In the coastal region of South Kanara stands tall with pride, St Aloysius College (Autonomous), Mangaluru with a vision of creating men and women for humankind by inculcating the values necessary for self-growth and also for the welfare of the most vulnerable sections of our society. In doing so there are obstacles seen, challenges faced and results designed. There are students who excel in academics and there are also brilliant minds who make a mark in the real world by their mere existence itself.

Today, St Aloysius institution celebrates the moment of joy to commemorate the achievements of the young rank holders. Their persevering efforts have not only fetched them personal distinction but also accolades to their own institution. Only a very few have the privilege of studying in a college and these students have distinguished themselves in the elite group and carved a niche for themselves as rank holders. Team Mangalorean extends heartfelt congratulations to each one of them. A grand formal felicitation programme for the Rank holders of St Aloysius College (Autonomous) who graduated in the year 2019 -20 was held on Wednesday, 15 December, 2021 in L F Rasquinha Hall, LCRI Block of the College.

This day of felicitation is not an ordinary day but a moment of happiness, pride and satisfaction to the rank holders. Pride of being a winner, happiness of fulfilling a goal and satisfaction of being ready to embrace a world of bigger challenges and ample opportunities. To do so, along with the academic inputs one also needs the blessings of the Lord Almighty who is the most powerful and gracious- the programme began with a melodious hymn to worship and thank God for his guidance and support. Following the prayer by the college choir, Dr Loveena Lobo, Director of Maffei block welcomed the gathering.

75 students of UG and PG programmes who secured ranks were felicitated by the Chief Guest, Mr Walter D’Souza, Leading Industrialist, Former Chairman, Federation of Indian Export Organization (FIEO) and eminent alumnus. Rev. Fr. Melwin Joseph Pinto SJ, Rector of St Aloysius Institutions presided over the function. Principal, Rev. Dr. Praveen Martis SJ, Dr Alwyn D’Sa, Registrar, Finance Officer, Rev. Fr. Vincent Pinto SJ, Directors of various blocks and Convenor, Renita D’Souza were present on the dais.

This institution of 141 years of existence is a combination of varied dynamics. To manage college and its everyday affairs, it needs a leader, who thinks beyond imaginations yet with humanity and compassion- it was time for college principal, Dr Praveen Martis SJ to give his introductory remarks elucidated “Students are the ambassadors of the College and you – the rank holders are the masterpieces”. He motivated the graduates to achieve their goals by choosing the less chosen paths in their future life. He motivated the graduates to achieve their goals by choosing the less chosen paths in their future life. Deans of various streams, staff of the College and parents of the rank holders were present during the programme.

“You have set an example for your juniors. Now try to dream big and make your dreams come true, and also become man and women for others. Also think of others in need, like the patron of our institution St Aloysius Gonzaga. Try to be researchers-take a path which no one has taken, make a change and a difference in society. We need researchers, innovators, scientists, and other professionals- and you are the ones to fill these posts. Wish you all the best and success in your endeavours. I feel proud of all these students who have excelled in their academics with high merit. They all went through hurdles,hard work, and finally they all achieved their goal. We have seen them, teachers have seen them-your troubles, hardships and today you are the masterpieces” added Fr Martis SJ.

Prior to reading of the names of the 75 rank holders, Dr Alwyn D’Sa, Registrar of the College said, “The Jesuit educational paradigm: Sees life and the whole universe as a gift calling forth wonder and gratefulness; Gives ample scope to imagination and emotion as well as intellect.; Seeks to find the divine in all things – in all peoples and cultures, in all areas of study and learning, in every human experience; Cultivates critical awareness of personal and social evil, but points to God’s love as more powerful than any evil; Stresses freedom, need for discernment, and responsible action; and Empowers people to become leaders in service, “men and women for others,” “whole persons of solidarity,” building a more just and humane world”

“:Let me Quote from Ralph Waldo Emerson, the American Transcendentalist: “To laugh often and much; To win the respect of intelligent people and the affection of children; To earn the appreciation of honest critics and endure the betrayal of false friends; To appreciate beauty, to9 find the best in others; To leave the world a bit better, whether by healthy child, a garden patch, or a redeemed social condition; To know even one life has breathed easier because you have lived. This is to have succeeded.” added Dr D’sa.

While addressing the gathering the chief guest, Walter D’Souza congratulated the rank holders and advised the young generation to choose the productive time in this institution and make the best out of it. He said that the dream is not what we see in our sleep, instead, the dream should not allow us to sleep. He also briefed on how he and his batch mates (1971 batch) helped their Alma Mater in collaborating and setting up the Research and Advanced Instrumentation Center in the College. He advised the students not to cross the Laxman Rekha of ethical values. He guided the young minds to make proper use of the time and work with a proper schedule to get unparalleled achievement. He wished the achievers all the best for their future. (More of Walter D’souza speech check the video below)

St Aloysius Institution has always been very lucky to have the best of leaders to guide, inspire and support the institution- and one such leader, the Rector of St Aloysius institution Fr Melwin Joseph Pinto SJ presiding over the programme gave his presidential remarks. In his presidential remarks, stated that the education received from this institution has given a pathway to their lives but the real education is gained when you face the challenges in life. What one has received from here in the form of knowledge and skills must be applied in their lives. He said that every individual is blessed with some intelligence and one should make proper use of it.

The glory of St Aloysius College was, is and will forever be up soars and Aloysians will always keep their spirits high with the treasure of love and faith. As always Aloysians will abide by the ethos of this prestigious institution and uphold its dignity wherever they go. To commend the rank holders, a solemn occasion requires tremendous planning. And Upon successful execution there is a feeling of satisfaction, and to propose Vote of thanks was the convenor of the programme Ms Renita D’Souza. Dr Richard Gonsalves, Director of LCRI block introduced the chief guest. Ms Alita Maria D’Sa, from the department of English compered the programme.