Provide full Toll Exemption for Udupi District Vehicles – Minister Sunil Kumar

Udupi: The unscientific toll collection issue will be sorted out through discussions in New Delhi said state energy, Kannada and Culture minister Sunil Kumar.

He was speaking after attending the Toll collection related people represtentivies and NHAI officials meeting in Udupi on December 3.

In this regard, Minister Sunil Kumar will visit Delhi to meet Union ministers and MP’s and convince them about the pros and cons related to the Hejmadi toll and the unscientific system of transferring the burden of one toll to another toll.

An order was received to cancel the Surathkal toll and transfer its entire burden to the Hejamadi toll. In this regard, we will discuss the same with the chief minister and work out a solution for the problem.

During the meeting, we have put forth two proposals to the National Highway Authorities. All vehicles with Udupi registration should be given full toll exemption. Or else, toll should be collected at old rates, he said.

We do not say Surathkal toll is illegal. The then Government made a system of collecting toll for the construction of roads. The agreement will continue till 2035. The people of Udupi district should not suffer for any reason because of this toll issue. Some people may think that this is an election issue but this is not an election issue for us, Minister Sunil said.

District minister incharge S Angara participated in the meeting Online. Backword class chairman K Jayaprakash Hegde, Udupi MLA Raghupathi Bhat, Kaup MLA Lalaji R Mendon, Deputy commissioner Kurma Rao M, Superintendent of Police Akshay Machindra and Additional DC Veena participated in the meeting.



