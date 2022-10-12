PSI of CISF, NMPT Attempts Suicide at Panambur

Mangaluru: In a shocking incident, a PSI of CSIF stationed at NMPT, was injured while she attempted suicide by shooting herself at Panambur, on October 12.

The injured has been identified as Jyothi Bai (33) native of Bharatpur, Rajasthan.

According to primary reports, Jyothi Bai is a PSI of CISF stationed at NMPT. On October 12, at around 6 am, Jyothi Bai attempted suicide by shooting herself. Jyothi Bai was injured in the incident and shifted to A J Hospital for treatment.

Before attempting suicide, she has written a letter to her mother in Hindi and the police have recovered the same. Jyothi’s husband is the Assistant Commandant in MRPL, both are natives of Rajasthan.

Like this: Like Loading...