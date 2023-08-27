Psychological First Aid Workshops to Teachers of Mangalore Diocese

Mangaluru: Shanthi Kiran Counselling Centre, Bajjodi, Mangaluru, in coordination with the Catholic Board of Education and Chair in Christianity (Mangalore University), Mangalore, organised the Second Batch of two days workshop for Higher Primary and High School teachers on Psychological First Aid on 17th and 18th August 2023 at Milagres College Auditorium, Mangalore.

The workshop programme was presided over and inaugurated by V. Rev Fr Antony Shera, the Secretary of, the Catholic Board of Education, Mangalore. In his presidential address, he said that teachers are the primary resources and counsellors of our institutions. They can mould and guide our students by incorporating adequate skills by participating in these workshops. He wished all the participants a fruitful learning during the sessions. The workshop was concluded on 18th August 2023.

His Excellency Most Rev Dr Peter Paul Saldanha, Bishop of Mangalore Diocese and the President of the Catholic Board of Education, presided over the concluding ceremony. In his presidential address, Bishop said that the teachers are the second mothers to the students. As they spend most of their time in the school, students become closer to them and they come to know each student personally. As a result, they can understand and guide them well. On this occasion, he gave away the certificate of participation to all the participating teachers.

Rev Fr Arun Lobo, Director of Shanthi Kiran Counselling Centre, Rev Dr Ivan Dsouza, Head of Chair in Christianity, Rev Fr Joseph Uday Fernandes, Principal, Milagres Central School, Mangalore and Rev Fr Victor D’souza, Assistant Director, Shanthi Kiran Counselling Centre, Mangalore were present. Mrs. Jennifer Menezes and Mrs. Molly Lobo shared the experience of the two days workshop. Mrs Prithi Maria Lobo thanked the organizers. Mrs Jacintha Mary Peris compared the valedictory programme. Psychological First Aid (PAF) is an evidence-informed approach that is built upon the concept of human resilience.

PFA aims to reduce stress symptoms and assist in a healthy recovery. There are four steps of PFA: Learn, Look, Listen and Link. The same concept evolved and was introduced by Shanthi Kiran Counselling Centre, a Unit of Mangalore Diocese, in organising the Psychological First Aid workshops for teachers. It will help the teachers in understanding and guiding their students to have holistic growth. These workshops have been organised by Shanthi Kiran Counselling Centre since 2015 for the Higher Primary and High School teachers under the management of the Catholic Board of Education, Mangalore, in alternative years in three batches.

In this academic year 2023-24, the First Batch of workshops was held at Bantwal-Modankap for Belthangady, Puttur, Bantwal and Vittal zones. The Second Batch for Mangalore Episcopal, City, Surathkal, Kirem, Moodbidri, Pezar and Permannur zones. The Third Batch will be held at Kumbla for the Kasaragod zone.

Like this: Like Loading...