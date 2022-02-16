PU and Degree Colleges Reopen in Udupi – Govt 1st Grade College Bans Entry to Students Wearing Hijab

Udupi: Amid the hijab crisis, pre-university, degree and diploma colleges reopened under tight security arrangements in Udupi District on February 16.

The majority of students attended the classes as per the guidelines of the educational institutions, many of them who refused to take off their hijab were sent back.

Six protesting Muslim students of Government Women’s PU College, Udupi, skipped classes on Wednesday. The college has resumed offline classes after it was closed for a week over the hijab issue.

More than 15 Muslim students of Dr G Shankar Govt Women’s First Grade College, Udupi, were stopped from entering the classrooms as they were wearing the hijab. This college is located close to the Government Women’s College in Udupi. The college administration held meetings with students and convinced them to follow the high court interim order. Many students agreed to attend the class without wearing the hijab and some students refused. The college principal Bhaskar Shetty said that those who have skipped the classes were attending the class online.

The MGM College in Udupi which witnessed a high drama regarding the Hijab earlier has declared a holiday for an indefinite period. The college administration has decided to take online classes.

As a precautionary measure, the district police have deployed more than 700 police officers including eight platoons of District Armed Reserve (DAR), two platoons of Karnataka State Reserve Police (KSRP) on the premises of all colleges and schools in Udupi.