PU College Decides Not To Allow Students to Wear Headscarf Inside Classrooms

Mangaluru: Following the report published in our website (Ref: Girls wearing ‘Hijab’ Denied Entry to Classroom at Girls Govt PU College ), where a group of six female students were allegedly barred from entering the classroom at Government Girls PU college in Udupi as they were wearing Hijab, and now after a meeting was held on Saturday, 1 January 2022, the college management has taken a decision not to allow students wearing headscarf inside the classrooms. This action was taken after six students wearing Hijab while attending the classes, were warned by the college principal not to wear the Hijab inside the classroom, after which the girls staged a protest.

In this regard a meeting was held at the Government PU College for girl’s in Udupi on Saturday, and it was decided not to allow students to wear headscarf inside the classroom. Speaking to the media, Principal Rudre Gowda said that the meeting was held in the presence of college betterment committee president MLA Raghupathi Bhat and other leaders. Deputy director, department of PU education Maruthi, Udupi town police and parents of the students were also present. The parents had also agreed to the decision. It was decided that the college has no problem with women wearing the burqa/Hijab when they are in the campus premises, but they will have to follow the college rules inside the classroom.

Udupi MLA Raghupati Bhat In the meeting had clarified that the college has allowed the students to wear Hijab in the college campus since the start of the college, however, Hijab was not permitted inside the class. He stated that if the college allows such practice now, the college might get many other kinds of demands from other students also, which will be a cause of concern.

With this, the row over wearing the headscarf continued on Saturday. Campus Front of India representatives, along with the students and a few parents, held a press conference and demanded action against the principal, and said that the students must be allowed to wear the headscarf inside the classroom. CFI said “The meeting held at the college on Saturday was one-sided. They did not pay heed to the request of their parents. The issue was raised last year, but due to the lockdown, it was not taken up further. A memorandum on the issue was also handed over to the ADC and DDPU, recently”. Meanwhile, about six students maintained that they will enter the classroom only if they are allowed to wear the headscarf.