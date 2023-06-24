Public Grievances Redressal to be held at THREE Police Stations by City Police

Mangaluru: Following close on its heels, after Mangaluru Police Commissioner Kuldeep Kumar R Jain held the PHONE-IN programme on 3 June 2023, followed by SANCHARA SAMARPAKA DIVASA on 17 June, here is yet another initiative of the police commissioner, where the Mangaluru City Police will hold a PUBLIC GRIEVANCES REDRESSAL Meet on Saturday (Today) June 24 between 11 am and 1 pm. Senior police officers will be present at three police stations for the public grievances redressal meeting.

Police Commissioner Kuldeep Kumar R Jain

DCP (Crime & Traffic) B P Dinesh Kumar

DCP (Law & Order) Anshu Kumar

While Police Commissioner Kuldeep Kumar R Jain will be addressing the participants at the Ullal police station, DCP (Law and Order) Anshu Kumar will be at Surathkal police station and DCP (Crime and Traffic) Dinesh Kumar will be at Urwa police station. The public is requested to come in large numbers and put forth the civic issues faced by them.

