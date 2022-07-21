Pubudu Dassanayake resigns as Nepal cricket team’s head coach



Kathmandu: Pubudu Dassanayake on Wednesday stepped down from his post as Nepal’s head coach, citing personal reasons.

The 52-year-old tendered his resignation in a press conference before the start of Scotland tour. The Cricket Association of Nepal (CAN) accepted the resignation and said that it respects Dassanayake’s decision and private space.

“It was the toughest decision that I have to take in my coaching career. I love Nepal Cricket and I am very emotional to leave at this stage. Reason for my departure is to take care of my family when they need me the most,” Dassanayake said in a press conference.

“I will regret it if I cannot do my part for my family at this time. I wish the Nepal team the best. Special thanks to the Cricket Association of Nepal for giving me this opportunity to come back to the Nepal team and trusting my abilities. Wishing the very best to CAN (Cricket Association of Nepal),” he added.

Nepal are in Scotland for the ICC Men’s Cricket World Cup League 2 matches, where they are currently placed second from the bottom, with eight wins in 20 matches.

The country had missed out on qualification to the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup in Australia later this year, with Ireland and UAE making it from the 2022 ICC Men’s T20 World Cup Qualifier A tournament in Oman.