Puducherry CM Rangasamy receives first dose of Covid vaccine



Puducherry: Covid-recovered Puducherry Chief Minister N. Rangasamy on Sunday received the first dose of the vaccine at his official residence.

A team of doctors, nurses, and paramedics from the Department of Health were present, a statement from the Chief minister’s Office said.

Rangasamy had contracted Covid-19 shortly after he was sworn in as Chief Minister in May and underwent treatment at a private hospital in Chennai.

Following his hospitalisation, DMK leader and Tamil Nadu Minister S. Duraimurugan had claimed that BJP was trying to capture powerin Puducherry with the support of the independents as no other minister had sworn in due to the illness of Rangasamy.

However, after Rangasamy’s recovery and discharge, other legislators from his AINRC and the BJP were sworn-in.

The budget session of the Puducherry Assembly would commence from August 26.

