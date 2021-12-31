Puducherry to usher in New Year under strict Covid measures



Puducherry: Puducherry is gearing up for the New Year festivities even as strict Covid protocols have been put in place.

The government has decked up the Beach Road with colourful lights. The celebrations will feature a laser show and some cultural events on the Beach Road to entertain the people. The Puducherry Tourism Development Corporation is organising the cultural events, while the laser show at Gandhi Thidal is being organised by the Tourism Department.

The Beach Road, where the main cultural activities will take place, has been barricaded into zones with 10 entry points to comply with social distancing norms.

SSP (Law and Order), R. Lokeswaran, told IANS: “People will be allowed entry only after strict screening at the entry points, while random checking of vaccination certificate will also be carried out.”

Around 360 policemen are on duty on the Beach Road who will be assisted by volunteers. Two drones would be deployed for stringent monitoring of Covid protocols. Ambulances will also be placed at three points near the Beach Road for any medical emergency.

Vehicle entry is blocked at the Boulevard area from 2 p.m. onwards on Friday till 3 p.m. on Saturday. The residents of White Town will be issued vehicle passes. SSP (Traffic), Rahul Alwal, said that residents of the area must use alternate routes to reach their homes.

The police also said that vehicles on emergency will be permitted via the Sister Agne Road and Gingee Salai.

‘May I help you’ counters have been set up at 20 locations to help tourists and local people reach their parking areas.

Alwal also said that CCTV cameras have been installed to prevent rash and drunk driving.