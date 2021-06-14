Spread the love



















Pulling a Truck, Banging Vessels & Clapping Hands Dist Congress Holds Padayatra ….

Mangaluru: Instead of Acha Din as promised by PM Narendra Modi, citizens of India are facing bad days with the increase in fuel prices and other commodities. At a time when people across the country are devastated by the Covid-19 pandemic, the constant hikes in the prices of petrol and diesel with the petrol prices reaching near to the Rs 100 a litre mark in some districts, while in Bengaluru and other parts of Karnataka as also in several states, the price of one litre has reached Rs 100 plus. In order to raise their voices against such a hike in petrol price, Congress on Friday, 11 June had organized protests with the tagline “100 NOT OUT?” all across Karnataka state, including Mangaluru, and few other states.

Following close on its heels after that protest, a padayatra was held on Monday, 14 June led by Former MLC Ivan D’Souza, joined by other Congress leaders to protest against the hike in fuel prices under the BJP-led union government . Assembling in front of Congress Bhavan at Mallikatta, Mangaluru, the padayatra proceeded to Kadri Petrol bunk, where the protesters raised their voices against the Union government. During the padayatra, the marchers pulled a mini-truck with ropes, banged vessels and clapped hands, as a mockery to PM, when he had requested Citizens of India to clap hands and bang vessels to chase away the Corona. Go Corono Go?

Addressing the protesters in front of the petrol bunk Ivan d’souza said, “The BJP led governments at the centre and in the state were ‘looting’ the people by continuously going on hiking the prices even when the pandemic was taking a toll on the lives and livelihood of lakhs of people. They are looting the poor with these outrageous fuel prices reaching the Rs 100 mark, which will be a burden to all sections of the society. Instead of reducing the fuel prices, the government is hiking the price, which is absolutely bizarre. If you remember that BJP in its manifesto during pre and post elections had assured the people of providing petrol and diesel at lower prices. But that was all fake promises, when we look at the present outrageous prices of petrol, diesel and cooking gas which has put the working class and poor into hardships”.

Ivan D’souza further said “It is very clear that the BJP is favouring Ambani and Adani to increase their assets, thereby looting the citizens of India through taxation and helping these stinking rich honchos to become wealthier. The central government has taken such decisions during these testing times of the pandemic which has turned out to be a burden for the common man which indicates that the government is fooling people. It is time to raise our voices against this fuel price hike, and everyone should join in the fight to bring the petrol price down, which would help the common man survive during this pandemic. When fuel prices are reduced, then we can see the prices of other commodities come down too. Through this padayatra we are sending a message to the PM and his cabinet members that citizens of India are frustrated with the price hikes, and it’s time for them to act quickly and save the people from hardships”

