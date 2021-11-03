Spread the love



















PULSE- 2021, Cultural and Intellectual Fest at St Aloysius P U College



Mangaluru: PULSE-2021, ‘Unmask Your Talents’, a series of inter-class Cultural and Intellectual Competitions were organised by St Aloysius PU College, Mangaluru. Students were given a platform to bring out their innovative thinking and creativity through various exciting and mind boggling contests conducted offline adhering to Covid-19 protocols.

The inaugural programme began with a solemn prayer led by the college choir. Ms Shwetha V R, the co-convenor of PULSE 2021, welcomed the participants. The Principal, Fr Clifford Sequeira SJ, addressing the gathering, highlighted the importance given to the holistic development of the students at SAPUC by promoting extra-curricular activities. He felt that the students would remember their participation in the events and look back upon PULSE 2021 with fond memories. The Campus Minister, Rev. Fr Sujay Daniel SJ formally declared PULSE 2021 open.

This intellectual and cultural talent fest, witnessed the students participate in twenty competitions like Public Speaking, Debate, Stand-Up Comedy, Drawing, Poetry Writing, Essay Writing, Doodle Art, Wealth out of Waste, PowerPoint Animation and Elocution. Events like Fusion Dance, Fusion Singing, Product Launch, Model Making and Hard Sell witnessed the ardent spirit of unity and strength of group work, whereas events such as Quiz, Video Making, and Dry Flower arrangement, Mehendi and Hairstyle focused the students’ ability to work as a team. Through these competitions, the students exhibited their artistic, creative, intellectual and innovative skills.

The day-long event concluded with a valedictory ceremony. Mr Sheldon John Andrade, co-convener of PULSE, proposed the vote of thanks. The Vice Principal of Commerce and Arts, Mrs Charlotte D’Souza formally declared PULSE 2021 closed.

Pulse-2021 was a day to rejoice, where the brightest stood out and the pure spirit of talent was celebrated.

The inaugural ceremony was compered by Ms Adora Mascarenhas, Vice President of the Students’ Council. Mr Lenin Cutinho conducted the Closing Ceremony. Mrs Dulcine Sequeira, Convener of the programme announced the winners.

The overall results are as follows:

I PUC Science

First Place – Batch 11

Second Place – Batch 15

Third Place – Batch 3

I PUC Commerce and Arts

First Place – Batch 20

Second Place – Batch 19 and Batch 31

Third Place – Batch 29

II PUC Science

First Place – Batch -8

Second Place – Batch -1 and Batch-10

Third Place – Batch-11

II PUC Commerce and Arts

First Place – Batch -19

Second Place – Batch-29

Third Place – Batch-20

