PULSE- 2022, Cultural and Intellectual Fest held at St Aloysius P U College



Mangaluru: ‘PULSE’- An annual Talent Hunt is a series of inter-class competitions organised at St Aloysius Pre-University. It provides a platform for its students to display their hidden talents and intrinsic skills in various fields ranging from intellect to technocrat, creative galore to culture and artistic to logistics.

Themed “THE REKABET ”, the Talent Hunt-‘PULSE 2022’, conducted for the Commerce and Arts streams, witnessed students participating in nineteen competitions. The students exhibited their artistic, creative, intellectual and innate skills with great interest through various competitions such as Anime Character, English Report Writing, Reporting Video, Ekapatrabhinaya, French Spell Bee, Pick and Speak, Shloka Pathana, Chitrakatha, Cake Decoration, Bharatanatyam, Digital Poster Making and Photography which were individual events. While events like Fusion Singing, Movie Making, Fashion Show, and Variety Entertainment witnessed the ardent spirit of unity and strength of group work, events such as Mehndi and Hairstyle, and Eye Make-up focused the student’s ability to work as a team.

Themed “Let Your Magic Mesmerize”, the Science Talent Hunt- ‘PULSE 2022’ was inaugurated with a magical elephant toothpaste experiment. The Principal, Rev.Fr Clifford Sequeira SJ, inaugurated the Science Talent Hunt by unveiling the logo. Mrs Srilatha Shenoy, Staff Convenor along with all Staff Convenors and Sidhharth of I P U, who designed the amazing logo, accompanied in the unveiling of the logo. The students of Bollywood Dance Club along with the convenors of pulse also performed in an amazing flash mob as a part of the inaugural.

The various competitions that were held were Pick and Speak, English Article Writing, English Debate, Kannada Elocution, Quiz, Kannada Short Story Writing, Hindi Poetry Writing, Pencil Sketching, Digital Drawing, PowerPoint Animation, Video Making, Flower Arrangement, Mehndi, Hairstyle and Make-up, Face Painting, Fusion Singing and Variety Entertainment. The students from all the batches of both I PU and II PU actively participated in these group and solo competitions. There were different forms of competitions in different languages like English, Kannada, Hindi, Sanskrit and French.

The valedictory programme for the Commerce and Arts streams began with a prayer song which was rendered by the college choir, followed by a welcome dance. Ms Michelle John welcomed the gathering. The Principal, Rev. Fr Clifford Sequeira SJ, addressed the gathering. He appreciated the students and reflected on the essence of the event. Dr Gladwin Pamela Fernandes, Department of Arts, the convenor of pulse, proposed the vote of thanks.

Speaking at the valedictory ceremony the Science students., the Principal, Rev. Fr Clifford Sequeira SJ, congratulated the students for their excellent performance and said that winning or losing is a part of life, but participating and giving our best is important. Ms Elizabeth, Department of Physics compered the programme. The convenor, Ms Srilatha Shenoy, Department of Chemistry proposed the vote of thanks.

The programme concluded with the college anthem, led by the college choir. Winners of various competitions were awarded during the programme. Vice principals, Mrs Charlotte D’Souza and Mr Muralikrishna G M and the Deans, Dr Pradeep M and Mrs Kiran Shetty were also present.

SCIENCE

Staff Convenors: Ms Srilatha R Shenoy, Ms Roopa S, Mr Santhosh Dilraj Veigas, Ms Chaitra U, Ms Sheethal Pai and Ms Namisha S Rao

Student Convenors : Krish P Chowta, Anoop Martis, Chirag Shriyan, Agnela Stacy, Aquila Stally, Yashas Gatty, Ibrahim Bathisha, Nikitha Pai, Joshal DSouza, Luke Roman, Vishala

COMMERCE & ARTS :

Staff Convenors :Dr Gladwin Pamela Fernandes, Ms Laveens Shivaram, Mr Santhosh Kumar S, Ms Sheethal Roshini D’souza, Ms Verina Merlin Tauro, Ms Amshitha Shetty, Ms Shwetha U

Student Convenors : Vion Dsouza, Anshul Dsouza, Bernadette Pinto, Laksmi Nair, Bhooshan, Caldon Dsouza, Michelle Fernandes and Vishwajeeth

The Winners of ‘PULSE 2022’ – Commerce and Arts Talent Hunt are as follows:

I P U Category

First Place– HESPsy/HsESPsy-30th Batch

Second Place- BSBA-20th Batch

Third Place- BEBA-18th Batch

II P U Category

First Place – BSBA-19th Batch

Second Place – BSBA-20th Batch

Third Place – CSBA-28th Batch

The Winners of ‘PULSE 2022’-Science Talent Hunt are as follows:

I P U Category

First Place- PCMB 4th Batch

Second Place-PCMC 10th Batch

Third Place-PCMB 3rd and 5th Batch

II P U Category

First Place- PCMC 11th Batch

Second Place- PCMC 10th Batch

Third Place- PCMB 5th Batch

