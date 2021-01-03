Spread the love



















Pumpwell Flyover Street Lights Not Lit Since 1 Year- Drive on Curve-Shaped Stretch Hazardous

Mangaluru: MP Nalin Kumar Kateel along with Dakshina Kannada district in-charge minister Kota Srinivas Poojary, had inaugurated the Pumpwell flyover on 31 January 2020. After lots of criticisms from the public on social media and trolls hitting at MP Kateel for the delay and slow work of completion of the Pumpwell flyover, finally saw the much-awaited Flyover open to motorists on 31 January 2020. Though the completion of the Flyover was done in a hurry to finish it by the 31 January deadline, there were a couple of accidents due to the unscientific planning of the project. Even the street lights had not worked since the flyover was thrown open and driving on the curve-shaped stretch during night is still dangerous, as per an activist who takes this flyover daily on his way to work and back.

Though it has been nearly a year since the Pumpwell Flyover at the junction of NH 66 and NH 75 was thrown open for traffic, the street lights installed on it are yet to be turned on. Light poles on this nearly one-kilometre-long flyover and its ramps are placed in a way that lamps on both the sides will not only throw light on the flyover but also the service roads on both the sides that connect the roads that lead traffic in and out of the city. A ride through the flyover early on Sunday morning 3 January 2021, revealed that none of the street lights had been switched on. Neither were street lights on the median between Karnataka Bank Head Office and Nanthoor Circle. Only those between Fisheries College and the flyover were working.

Many street vendors and auto-rickshaw drivers nearby to the Flyover said that ever since the lights were installed, they have not been on since January 2020. The flyover is curved in shape that demands lighting during nights for safe driving. Though there have been a few road accidents on the flyover, the National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) authorities have not taken steps to turn on the street lights. In August, three students had a miraculous escape after a car bound for Kasaragod in Kerala overturned on the flyover at night.

Dangerous Spot when Motorists enter into National Highway from Service Road

One activist G K Bhat said that he had written to the Project Director of NHAI in Mangaluru Shishu Mohan highlighting, among others, the need to illuminate the flyover. “I even met him personally to explain about the problem faced by motorists and he said that he has brought this issue to the notice of MP and State BJP president Nalin Kumar Kateel also. The NHAI officials were washing off their hands saying that they were not in position to instruct the firm that collects toll for traffic on the stretch. This was a lame excuse for not turning on the street lights. I guess they are waiting for a tragic accident to take place due to the darkness on this stretch, and then only the NHAI officials will turn on the lights , I suppose” added G K Bhat, who is also a active member of MCC Civic Group, a group that won the battle in the High Court to form Area Sabhas and Ward Committees in Mangaluru’s sixty wards. Sources reveal that Assistant Commissioner of Police (Traffic) M.A. Nataraj had said that the city police will take up the issue with NHAI at the earliest to resolve the issue.

DANGEROUS SPOT WHILE ENETERING INTO HIGHWAY

Apart from non-functioning street lights , there are no signboards either at the start of the Pumpwell flyover on NH 66 to help motorists if they wish to take a diversion through the service roads to reach Mangaluru. One comes across the entry to service roads all of a sudden either while driving down from Nanthoor or from Fisheries College towards Pumpwell thereby not being in a position to take a left turn towards the City. The absence of signboards puts motorists, particularly those new to the area, in discomfort.

If a motorist misses to take a turn onto a service road, he or she has to drive or ride nearly two-kilometers on the Highway to return to the same point again, and that is an inconvenience and also a nightmare. But does anyone from NHAI care about the hardship faced by the motorists in this regard, I guess not?