Puneeth Rajkumar hospitalised in Bengaluru; suffered heart attack during workout

Bengaluru: In saddening news for millions of South cinema fans, Kannada superstar Puneeth Rajkumar was hospitalized on Friday. According to sources, the actor suffered a heart attack during the gym.

Rajkumar was rushed to Bengaluru’s Vikram Hospital for treatment and remains admitted there. The hospital or the actor’s publicist is yet to issue a statement regarding his health update. Meanwhile, fans are wishing Rajkumar a speedy recovery.

Source: IBT

