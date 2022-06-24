Punjab assembly pays homage to Moosewala, others



Chandigarh: Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann on Friday, led the Vidhan Sabha, in paying tribute to eminent personalities, freedom fighters, political personalities and noted Punjab singer Sidhu Moosewala, all who had passed away since the last session of the Assembly.

On the first day of Budget session, the House paid respects to former ministers Hardipinder Singh Badal and Jathedar Tota Singh, besides formers MLAs — Sukhdev Singh Sukhladhi and Shingara Ram Sahungra.

The House also paid tribute to freedom fighters Tara Singh, Swarn Singh, Crora Singh and Sukhraj Singh Sandhawalia, who played a pivotal role in emancipating the country from the clutches of British imperialism.

Meanwhile, the House also paid homage to mountaineer and Arjun awardee Gurcharan Singh Bhangu, who was bestowed this prestigious award in 1965 for climbing the Mount Everest, and athlete Hari Chand, also an Arjun awardee, who brought laurels to the country in field of athletics.

The House also paid tributes to the famous Punjabi Singer Shubhdeep Singh Sidhu, alias Sidhu Moosewala, who had carved a niche for himself in the vast field of music and entertainment.

The legislative assembly also paid homage to eminent Sikh personality Principal Surinder Singh.

A two-minute silence was observed in the memory of departed souls as a mark of respect during the obituary references.