Punjab Cabinet to pay obeisance at Kartarpur Sahib



Dharowali (Gurdaspur): Punjab Chief Minister Charanjit Singh Channi on Tuesday announced that the entire state cabinet will pay obeisance at Kartarpur Sahib on November 18 as part of the first delegation after reopening of the Kartarpur corridor.

Addressing the gathering during a function to mark the death anniversary of former Punjab minister and Congress leader Santokh Singh Randhawa here, the Chief Minister thanked Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union Home Minister Amit Shah for re-opening the Kartarpur corridor ahead of Prakash Purb of Guru Nanak Dev.

Channi said he had personally taken up the issue of reopening of the corridor with the Prime Minister and the Union Home Minister.

He said this is a joyous occasion for the entire Punjabi community in general and the Sikhs in particular.

The Chief Minister said the Punjab government is on the path of resurrection and revolutionary changes are being introduced to provide responsive, transparent and accountable administration in the state.

He said every effort is being made to ensure the well-being of people by framing pro-people and development oriented policies.

Channi said already several initiatives have been taken and others are in the pipeline.

