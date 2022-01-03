Punjab CM apprises Sonia on Covid-19 preparedness



Chandigarh: Sharing her concern over recent surge in the Covid-19 cases throughout the country, Congress President Sonia Gandhi on Sunday directed Punjab Chief Minister Charanjit Channi to be fully prepared to combat any eventuality arising out of the pandemic, especially in the wake of the new variant of Omicrcon.

Pointing out further, she said there should be no complacency in this regard and concerted efforts should be made to face any possibility of emergency efficaciously.

Apprising Gandhi, the Chief Minister said he was constantly monitoring the current situation with the Health, Medical Education and Research and other departments to put in place all requisite health and medical infrastructure in place to effectively tackle any emergency in case the situation so warrants.

He apprised her the testing has already been intensified coupled with ramping up the available primary and secondary medical services to provide the best possible treatment to patients infected with Covid.

Channi further said the overall situation in the state was under control and people were being sensitised to take all precautionary measures as per health protocols to check the further spread of the virus.

The Chief Minister said all-out efforts are being made to arrange sufficient stock of medicines, ventilators and oxygen in case of any emergent situation.

Assuring Gandhi, Channi said he has already directed the Chief Secretary to be in touch with all Deputy Commissioners to meticulously review the current situation on a daily basis and brief him accordingly to keep a close tab over the pandemic scenario.

Sonia Gandhi on Sunday also spoke to Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel and sought information about the prevention and preparations for the third wave of Covid-19 in the state.