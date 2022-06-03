Punjab CM meets slain singer Moosewala’s parents, expresses grief



Chandigarh: Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann on Friday reached the house of slain singer-turned-actor-politician Sidhu Moosewala, the only child of the family, days after the rapper was shot dead by gangsters in broad daylight.

Mann reached Moosa village in Mansa district to express his condolences to the bereaved family. Heavy police security has been deployed outside the residence of Moosewala.

A few villagers held a protest against Punjab Police over heavy security deployment ahead of the Chief Minister’s visit.

However, the police clarified that no one was stopped from entering the village.

A day earlier Finance Minister Harpal Cheema met Moosewala’s father. He was the first AAP leader to meet the slain family.

To further expedite the investigations, Director General of Police V.K. Bhawra has strengthened and reconstituted the Special Investigation Team (SIT) under the supervision of Additional DGP Anti-Gangster Task Force (AGTF) Pramod Ban.

Now, the six-member SIT will have a new Chairman, Inspector General of Police (IGP) Jaskaran Singh and two new members — AIG AGTF Gurmeet Singh Chauhan and SSP Mansa Gaurav Toora.

While SP Investigation Mansa Dharamveer Singh, DSP Investigation Bathinda Vishawajeet Singh and in-charge Crime Investigation Agency (CIA) Mansa Prithipal Singh are the existing three members.

In its fresh orders, the DGP stated that the SIT shall conduct the investigation on a day-to-day basis and arrest the perpetrators of this heinous crime. The SIT can co-opt any other police officer and take the assistance of any expert or officer, with approval of the DGP, the order further reads.

Shubhdeep Singh, popularly known as Sidhu Moosewala, who left his house around 4.30 p.m. on Sunday along with two persons — Gurwinder Singh (neighbour) and Gurpreet Singh (cousin), was shot dead by some unidentified persons.