Punjab CM slams targeted killing of two Sikh traders in Pakistan



Chandigarh: Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann on Sunday condemned the targeted killing of two Sikh traders in Pakistan and urged External Affairs Minister S. Jaishankar to speak to Pakistan on the security of minority communities.

“I strongly condemn the gruesome killing of two Sikh youths in Peshawar Pakistan. I also request our Foreign Minister @DrSJaishankar ji to speak to Pakistan to raise the concern and ensure safety of Hindu and Sikh minorities residing in Pakistan,” Mann said in a tweet.

Expressing concern over the incident, Shiromani Gurdwara Parbandhak Committee (SGPC) President Harjinder Singh Dhami said the governments of Pakistan and India have failed to ensure the safety of life and property of minority Sikhs in Pakistan.

“Such incidents occurred repeatedly but no justice was ever delivered,” he said.

“We strongly condemn the cowardly murders of two Sikhs. The Pakistan government should fulfil its responsibility diligently as such murders of minorities are a matter of grave concern for entire world, especially the Sikhs.

“We demand that the culprits should be nabbed immediately and justice should be delivered to the aggrieved families at the earliest,” added Dhami.

The two Sikh traders — Ranjit Singh and Kuljit Singh — who were doing business at Bada Bazaar in Peshawar district, were shot dead by unidentified persons. They were inside their shops when the assailants came and opened fire on them, reports said.